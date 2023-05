Germany’s Ernst Russ Group has bought its second container feeder vessel this year.

The Hamburg-based company has bought a 2,194-teu vessel built in 2017, to be called Frida Russ.

The vessel has been purchased with the balance of a charter of up to 20 months, with an option for a further three months.

“With this investment, the Ernst Russ Group is further expanding its shipping portfolio and contributing to the desired rejuvenation of the group’s own fleet,” the company said.