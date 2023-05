Euroseas chief executive Aristides Pittas is not one to offer long-term outlook on the container ship market, but he is not worried about where it is headed anyway.

He said his company, which owns seven intermediate ships and 11 feeder vessels, can handle whatever the market throws at it, whether it be a recession, a moderate slowdown or a stable “Goldilocks” economy.

“I’ve learned in shipping not to make very long-term predictions,” he said during an interview with Capital link.