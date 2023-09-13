An alliance of freight buyers that includes major retail brands, consumer technology companies and freight forwarders has launched a tender to move a swathe of containers on ships powered by fuels that offer emissions reductions of at least 90%.
Latest Jobs
Freight buyers alliance with Amazon, Ikea and more asks container lines to bid on green shipping tender
Eventual deal would involve moving 600,000 teu of containers using zero-emission fuels over three years
13 September 2023 16:08 GMT Updated 14 September 2023 1:30 GMT
By
in Miami