France’s CMA CGM — fresh from snapping up a 12% stake in Brittany Ferries — is said to have joined the dash to diversify into the niche car carrier sector, with four chartered vessels.

Shipping sources said CMA CGM has fixed four pure car/truck carriers from Singapore’s Idan Ofer-led Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Charter details were not disclosed but the liner giant is believed to have fixed the quartet for at least 10 years.