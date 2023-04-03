Top-tier liner operators CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company continue to propel both boxship secondhand and charter markets forward.

MSC has continued its unprecedented buying spree with more purchases including the last container ship in the fleet of Slovenian owner Splosna Plovba.





The Geneva-based owner is paying about $21m to pick up the 4,000-teu Pohorje (built 2006).

That follows the acquisition of the 4,506-teu CO Nagoya (built 2008) for $18m from Cosco Group, as well as two older vessels purchased from Taiwanese operator Evergreen Marine.