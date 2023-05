New York-listed Global Ship Lease (GSL) has successfully tied up new charters and extensions, according to executive chairman George Youroukos.

The UK-based GSL has added $190m of contracted revenue so far this year, helped by the acquisition this week of four unnamed 8,500-teu container ships.

On Monday, the UK-based company announced the purchase and charter back of four unidentified vessels, GSL’s first purchase in nearly two years.