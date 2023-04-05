A fast-growing Dubai-based liner company with growing involvement to the Russian trades is achieving rapid growth.

Newcomer Mountain Air Shipping has been headed by shipping executive Alexander Isurin, a former president of Russian container shipping company Fesco.

Isurin took on the role of chief executive officer of the United Arab Emirates company in October, according to his LinkedIn profile.

That followed several years when he had previously heading Russian liner player Fesco and the Delo Group’s inter modal freight subsidiary TransContainer.