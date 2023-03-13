Guangzhou Ocean Car Carrier (GOCC) is the latest company to jump on the red-hot car-carrier market with an order for three pure car/truck carrier newbuildings on the back of China’s automobile export growth.

GOCC — a joint venture between Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers, SAIC Anji Logistics and Shanghai International Port Group’s SIPG Logistics — has commissioned state-owned Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) to construct three 7,000-ceu pure car/truck carrier (PCTC) newbuildings to be delivered in 2026.

According to local media reports, the 13-deck PCTCs that GOCC ordered will be LNG dual-fuelled ships and they will be equipped with mega-lithium batteries to reduce fuel emissions when in port.