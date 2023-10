Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd has teamed up with Rio de Janeiro-based Norsul Navegacao to form a new operator in the Brazilian cabotage trades.

The 50-50 partnership, called Norcoast, will offer container cabotage and feeder services in Brazilian ports in the first quarter of 2024.

The company will be headed by chief executive officer Gustavo Paschoa, a veteran of the Brazilian cabotage trades who has worked in senior management positions with Norsul and other logistics companies.