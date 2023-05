Hapag-Lloyd shareholders have awarded themselves a bumper dividend payment — despite calls for more of profits to be reinvested in greener ships.

The German container carrier will divide a dividend of €63 per share, which amounts to a whopping payout of €11.1bn ($11.8bn).

The decision came after Berlin-based environmental group NABU said that figure amounted 65% of net profits and demanded “rethink” of the liner operator’s sustainability strategy.