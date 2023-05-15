South Korea’s HMM has posted a much lower profit for the first quarter after container ship earnings fell from record levels.

Net profit came in at KRW 285bn ($213m), down from KRW 3.1 trillion in the same period of 2022.

Revenue decreased 58% to KRW 2.1 trillion, from KRW 4.9 trillion a year ago, while operating profit plunged 90% to KRW 307bn.

“The easing of global supply chain pressures has affected revenue and profits and has led to the normalisation of the container shipping market,” the company said.