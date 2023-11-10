HMM’s profits all but evaporated in the third quarter.

The South Korean liner operator’s net profits sank by 96% to KRW 95bn ($72m), down from KRW 2.6trn ($1.9bn) in the same quarter last year.

Revenues fell 58% to KRW 2.1trn, from KRW 5.1trn