HMM’s profits all but evaporated in the third quarter.
The South Korean liner operator’s net profits sank by 96% to KRW 95bn ($72m), down from KRW 2.6trn ($1.9bn) in the same quarter last year.
Revenues fell 58% to KRW 2.1trn, from KRW 5.1trn
Carrier cuts costs and diversifies as profits evaporate
