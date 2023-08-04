Hoegh Autoliners continues its strong performance, while inking a new multi-year contract.
The Norwegian car carrier owner said in a market update on Friday that it earned an average prorated gross freight rate of $88.70
Car carrier owner reports second-best month this year, the same month it announced four newbuilding options
Hoegh Autoliners continues its strong performance, while inking a new multi-year contract.
The Norwegian car carrier owner said in a market update on Friday that it earned an average prorated gross freight rate of $88.70