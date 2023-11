South Korea’s Hyundai Glovis is poised to make a groundbreaking move by ordering the world’s largest pure car/truck carrier newbuildings.

The logistics and shipping division of Hyundai Motor Group has disclosed its intent to order a dozen LNG dual-fuel 10,800-ceu PCTC vessels.

Shipbuilding sources tell TradeWinds the South Korean company is in advanced discussions with two Chinese shipyards for the new car carriers, with each building six.