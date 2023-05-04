Australia’s disdain for the brown marmorated stink bug hampered Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s shipping operations in the first quarter, but boosted its logistics business en route to another strong result.

The Oslo-listed car carrier giant reported a $173m profit for the first three months of 2023 on the back of $1.25bn in revenue and Ebitda of $398m, its third-highest ever.

But shipping volumes dipped by 3%, in part due to congestion at Australian ports amid efforts to keep out invasive bugs and seeds.