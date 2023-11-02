K Line — Japan’s third largest shipping company — reported an 88.8% fall in profits in the first half of this financial year.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company said profit attributable to the parent outfit fell to ¥63.1bn
Japanese company is in the black but bottom line figures are down by 80%
