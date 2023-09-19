AP Moller-Maersk and CMA CGM plan to team up in several areas to decarbonise shipping.
Maersk was a pioneer in developing methanol fuel, while its French container shipping rival was a first mover in the gas sector.
Two of the largest liner players are teaming up to help container shipping go greener
