Paris-based shipowner Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is helping bring to market the design of a wind-assisted/propelled feeder container ship.

Subsidiary Louis Dreyfus Freight Solutions (LDFS) has teamed up with two French naval architects VPLP Design and marine consultancy Alwena Shipping.

The Paris-based shipowner will pursue logistics solutions for the 2,500-teu low-emissions boxship designed and developed by its two partners.