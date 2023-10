China’s Zhoushan Xinya Shipbuilding has scooped the world’s first methanol dual-fuel boxship conversion contract.

The shipyard will retrofit an unnamed AP Moller-Maersk container vessel next year.

The contract was signed in a lavish ceremony in Zhoushan on Wednesday.

Guests included Han Jun, a member of the standing committee of the Zhoushan municipal party committee, and Xu Weibo, mayor of the Putuo district.