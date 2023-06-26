AP Moller-Maersk has put pen to paper on a newbuilding order for 10 methanol dual-fuel 9,000-teu container ships worth $1.15bn.

Shipbuilding sources said the liner giant has commissioned Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to construct six firm ships, with options for two to four more.

Maersk’s plans to order methanol dual-fuel neo-panamaxes were first reported in TradeWinds in May. It was said to have signed a letter of intent with the Chinese shipbuilder for up to a dozen vessels of 8,000 teu that involved eight firm ships.