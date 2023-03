AP Moller-Maersk is moving forward with its methanol fuel ambitions through a bunkering deal in China.

The company will work with Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) at the port of Shanghai to develop vessel-to-vessel fuelling operations in time for the delivery of its new methanol-powered boxships from 2024.

Maersk has 19 dual-fuel newbuildings on order and has been busy securing future global supplies of green methanol to fuel them.