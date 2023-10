AP Moller-Maersk is scouring shipyards for a fresh batch of methanol dual-fuel newbuildings as it battles for berth space at over-stuffed yards.

Brokers said Maersk is out in the market with a new project for between 10 and 15 boxships of around 3,500 teu.

The Danish giant, which traditionally does not comment on its commercial newbuilding activities at the enquiry and negotiation stages, is believed to have specified methanol dual-fuelling for the vessels.