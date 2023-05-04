Container shipping operators need to be on their best behaviour to avoid another downturn, according to AP Moller-Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc.

The Danish liner giant expects a sharp drop in profitability in the second half of the year as long-term freight earnings fall.

Those declines have been manageable to date as Maersk and other operators have taken measures to roll back capacity and costs.

But there remains a significant risk from the supply side as carriers continue to order ships.