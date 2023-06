The first ever green methanol container ship will use only the lower-carbon fuel for its maiden voyage, Dutch supplier OCI Global has revealed.

Bashir Lebada, chief executive of OCI Methanol, told TradeWinds that AP Moller-Maersk’s 2,100-teu dual-fuel Maersk Solstice will run 100% on bio-methanol on its trip from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea to Copenhagen in Denmark this summer.

He said the actual volume involved is confidential, but runs to thousands of tonnes.