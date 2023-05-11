AP Moller-Maersk’s plummeting profit is not stopping the company investing in new ships.

It is poised to order a series of methanol-fuelled neo-panamax newbuildings that will cost at least $1.38bn.

Shipbuilding players said Maersk has signed a letter of intent with China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for eight firm 8,000-teu container ships, with four options.

The Danish liner giant is now building up a significant lead on rivals in the race to secure newbuilding slots and procure fuel for methanol-fuelled boxships.