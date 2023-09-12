Higher bunker demand from the Middle East has tightened the supply of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and thus narrowed the price spread between the cheaper bunkers and their costlier alternative, according to an analyst.
Middle East oil squeeze tightens high-sulphur fuel oil and fuel price spread, analyst says
Average global price per tonne for very low-sulphur fuel oil has fallen 40% since June 2022, according to market data
