Tonnage provider MPC Container Ships logged a further rise in profits on the back of healthy container charter markets.

The Oslo-listed feederships company reported a profit adjusted for non-recurring items in the first quarter of $88.9m, up 13.5% from the first quarter in 2022.

Revenues rose 26% to $180.1m, including $25.2m from early redelivery of the 2,742-teu AS Carlotta (built 2006).

Chief executive Constantin Baack attributed the result to “a solid charter backlog and continued strong operational performance”.