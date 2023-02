Feedership specialist MPC Container Ships (MPCC) is projecting a lower result this year due to the sharp downturn in charter rates.

The Oslo-listed ship tonnage provider expects Ebitda of $420m to $450m this year, down from the record $522.7m in 2022.

Operating revenues are projected in the range of $610m to $630m, which is roughly in line with last year’s figure of $616.8m.