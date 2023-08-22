Germany’s MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has increased profit in weaker markets and promised more sale and purchase activity.
Net earnings in the second quarter were $101.5m, from $90.1m in the same period last year.
Boss Baack also says more sales are likely as uncertainty prevails in sector
