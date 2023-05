MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is reinstating a second standalone service between the main ports of China and north Europe.

The so-called Swan service will be relaunched by the Geneva-based company on 9 June.

It will connect China with ports in the Benelux nations, Poland and the Baltics, including direct calls to Gdynia and Klaipeda from Asia.

MSC had formerly operated the service together with its 2M Alliance partner, AP Moller-Maersk.