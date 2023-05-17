MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has become the first carrier to reach a fleet capacity of more than 5m teu slots.

The milestone comes 16 months after it overtook AP Moller-Maersk to become the world’s largest container line, according to Alphaliner.

MSC’s fleet of owned and chartered vessels stood at 753 vessels of 4.95m teu on 16 May, the analyst said.

The pending deliveries of the 24,346-teu MSC Michel Cappellini from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and the 24,116-teu MSC Gemma from Jiangnan Changxing will push it over the 5m teu mark this month.