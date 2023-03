The MSC Group has wasted no time putting its stamp on its newly acquired African logistics operation.

It has rebranded the multimodal businesses it bought last year, from France’s Bollore Group, to Africa Global Logistics (AGL).

Bollore Africa Logistics — as AGL was formerly known — was acquired in December in a €5.7bn ($6.2bn) deal.

It will operate as an independent entity within the cargo division of the Switzerland-based group.