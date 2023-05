Denmark’s Navigare Capital Partners is hiving off a second neo-panamax container ship to Germany’s D Oltmann Reederei.

The Copenhagen-based company is selling the 9,034-teu UASC Zamzam (built 2014) for less than $71m.

The sale includes the novation of the existing time charter to German liner operator Hapag Lloyd. The charter is expected to run to at least April 2024 and possibly August that year, brokers said.