Rodolphe Saade, chief executive of French liner giant CMA CGM, took centre stage in the Chinese media last week when he officially inked orders for 16 dual-fuel container ship newbuildings with China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC).

Saade, who was part of a delegation accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China, personally signed the contracts worth CNY 21bn ($3bn) for 12 methanol dual-fuelled 15,000-teu vessels and four LNG dual-fuelled 23,000-teu ultra-large container ships.

Worth CNY 21bn ($3bn) in total, it was touted as the largest single newbuilding deal that CSSC has received.