Leading Norwegian retailer Europris has become the latest European shipper to commit to low-carbon shipments with AP Moller-Maersk.

The supermarket chain has committed to shipping 100% of its cargoes with Maersk using certified green shipments.

Using Maersk’s ECO Delivery product — which replaces fossil fuels with green methanol or second-generation biodiesel based on waste feedstocks — the shipments will then be exempt from EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) charges.