Greece’s Euroseas is continuing to scour the market for term deals for its newbuildings as it revealed the charterer of its first two new container ships.

The US-listed owner said the 2,800-teu Gregos was handed over on 6 April at South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The vessel has been fixed at a strong $48,000 per day for between 36 and 40 months by Oman group Asyad, the former Oman Shipping Co.