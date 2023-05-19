Asian liner giants Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Wan Hai Lines have been fined a total of $2.65m by the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

The carriers have settled to resolve allegations of misconduct brought by the regulator’s Bureau of Enforcement, Investigations & Compliance relating to demurrage and empty container charges.

ONE entered into a compromise agreement with the commission in April.

The Japanese carrier is alleged to have violated detention charges when appointments were unavailable during allocated free time to return equipment.