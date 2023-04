The tangled web of legal disputes stemming from a massive container loss in 2020 might finally be getting put in order.

A letter recently filed on behalf of the myriad interests in the case — from non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs) to the owner of the 14,000-teu ONE Apus (built 2019) and cargo interests — indicates that all sides were nearing an agreement, paving the way for settlements.