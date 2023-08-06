Jeremy Nixon, chief executive of Ocean Network Express (ONE), remains bullish about the future of the liner sector despite the company having just reported an almost $5bn year-on-year profit drop in its second-quarter results.
Latest Jobs
ONE’s Nixon expects continued growth in container sector despite $5bn profit drop
Liner major CEO says long-term statistics prove he is not looking at industry growth through magenta-tinted glasses
6 August 2023 22:54 GMT Updated 6 August 2023 22:55 GMT
By
in Singapore