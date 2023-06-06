The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has been forced to adopt water conservation measures to cope with the driest period for more than 70 years.

The authority said it is closely monitoring the development of weather events affecting water availability, which could worsen with the arrival of the El Nino phenomenon.

Panama Canal: shippers to pay more for lighter loads due to drought
 Read more

Officials will proceed with water-saving measures during the rainy months to aid recovery throughout the surrounding lakes and ensure there is enough for human consumption without affecting vessel transits.