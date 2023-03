Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has survived a rebellion by big pension funds to pass a motion granting bosses bigger bonuses.

Three Danish pension funds, ATP, LD Fonde and Akademikerpension, voted against the new remuneration policy for the executive board at the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.

Norwegian pension fund KLP voted in favour, however, Maritime Danmark reported.

Top managers will now be eligible for a bonus of up to 200% of their fixed salaries.