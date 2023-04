India’s Shreyas Shipping and Logistics (SSL) has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of three container vessels for prices well below last year’s peak.

The subsidiary of Dubai-based Transworld Group said the deals had been completed within a week, with the ships to be used in the Indian coastal trades.

The SSL Godavari is the former 2,872-teu sub-panamax Windermere (built 2010), bought from Lomar Shipping.