Singapore’s biggest liner company and container terminal operator have teamed up in an initiative aimed at cutting carbon emissions, it was announced on Wednesday.

The collaboration between the two long-time partners includes the development of a set of low-carbon emission routes for containers shipped by Pacific International Lines via PSA International terminals.

It will also involve the two companies cooperating in greenhouse gas emissions reduction levers such as the use of reclaimed refrigerant and the adoption of PSA’s OptEVoyage.