MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company will rely on a mix of zero-carbon fuels to lower emissions, adopting different solutions for newbuildings and existing ships, says chief executive Soren Toft.

The main problem in the push for decarbonisation is the limited supply of alternative fuels, Toft told a meeting of the International Bunker Industry Association in Genoa, Italy.

There is, for example, enough green methanol today for only five 15,000-teu container ships.