Asiatic/Atlantic Lloyd (AL Group), Sea Consortium and XT Shipping have emerged as the owners behind the charters of nine midsize container ships to CMA CGM.

The French carrier will charter six 7,100-teu newbuildings being built in China for Singapore and Hamburg-based AL Group due for delivery this year and next.

It is also taking two 7,092-teu ships under construction for Singapore-based Sea Consortium, as well as another vessel in the same design being built for XT Shipping of Israel.