Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has bagged an order for four methanol dual-fuelled midsize container ship newbuildings.

The Hiroshima-headquartered shipyard did not disclose the identity of the buyer, but said the 5,900-teu newbuildings will be the largest boxships it has built.

The contract is Tsuneishi’s third order for methanol-fuelled vessels, following kamsarmax and ultramax bulker deals with J Lauritzen and Kambara Kisen respectively.