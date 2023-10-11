The jury is out on whether the shake-up of European Union competition laws affecting liner shipping will prove historic or something of a damp squib.

Tuesday’s announcement that the European Commission would let the Consortia Block Exemption Regulation (CBER) lapse in April 2024 left shippers cock-a-hoop and demanding similar measures be implemented in other jurisdictions.

“For many years, we have told the EC that the regulation is no longer fit for purpose,” said Nicolette van der Jagt, director general of Brussels-based freight forwarders lobby CLECAT.