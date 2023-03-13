Singapore’s shipping, port and logistics industries have emerged as one of the more successful elements of the city-state’s Covid-19 response, a government report has found.

“Throughout the crisis, we maintained our connectivity to the world.

“This was crucial to our supply chain resilience,” according to the white paper, which was based on insights from former civil service head Peter Ho and other agencies.

“The government succeeded in maintaining our supply of essential goods through various measures such as enhancing pre-emptive stockpiling and securing the availability of sea shipping,” the report said.