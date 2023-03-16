MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has again smashed the record for the world’s largest container ship.

The world’s largest container shipping company has taken delivery of the 24,346-teu MSC Irina (built 2023) — the first of six sisters to be delivered from China’s privately held Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

At 399.9 metres long and 61.3 metres wide, the vessel is so large it had to be floated out with a truncated deckhouse and funnel, according to Alphaliner, so that it could slip underneath a number of bridges that cross the Yangtze River.