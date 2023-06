Singapore-based X-Press Feeders has inked an order in China for a further six 1,250-teu feeder container ships.

Eastaway — the company’s shipowning division — will take delivery of the first ship in the third quarter of 2025.

The remaining five ships are scheduled for delivery through to the third quarter of 2026.

The order brings the tally of dual-fuel vessels in the pipeline for the Asian feeder specialist to 14 vessels.